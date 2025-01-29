00:26
North-South road planned to be opened in May —Transport Ministry

An alternative North-South road is planned to be opened in May 2025. The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The length of the route is 433 kilometers, of which about 200 kilometers are laid in areas where there were no roads before. A tunnel was built across Kok-Art pass, and two elevated bridges were also erected.

It is expected that after commissioning of the road, it will be possible to get from Jalal-Abad to Balykchy in 6 hours (currently, the travel time is 13 hours). The route will become an important transport artery connecting the northern and southern regions of the country, providing convenient and safe travel, the Ministry of Transport notes.

Construction of this road began in 2014.
link: https://24.kg./english/318291/
views: 321
