Kazakhstan imposes temporary ban on export of diesel and gasoline

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the Chairman of the National Security Committee, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Internal Affairs, have amended the order regulating the export of petroleum products outside the country. Zakon.kz reports.

According to the document, from January 29, 2025, a temporary ban on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel and certain types of petroleum products by road transport will be introduced, including deliveries to member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The main provisions of the order:

Ban on export by road transport

Restriction applies to gasoline, diesel fuel and some other petroleum products.

The exceptions are:

  • Lubricating oils;
  • Fuel in gas tanks provided by the vehicle manufacturer;
  • Aviation fuel used for research and development, testing and industrial production (subject to approval by authorized bodies);
  • Petroleum products exported as humanitarian aid by decision of the Government of Kazakhstan (from September 29, 2024 to March 29, 2025).

Restrictions on rail transportation

A ban on the export of petroleum products by rail is also introduced, with the exception of:

  • Gasoline exported according to approved delivery plans;
  • Petroleum products sent as humanitarian aid or to eliminate the consequences of natural disasters (from February 1, 2025 to March 29, 2025).

The order will be introduced from January 29, 2025.

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan explained that such measures were taken to avoid a shortage of fuel and lubricants on the country’s domestic market.
