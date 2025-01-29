00:27
Spring field work begins in Aravan district

Spring field work has begun in Aravan district of Osh region. Farmers have begun planting the early potato variety Sagitta.

As the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported, headquarters with the participation of representatives of regional, district and rural administrations have been created at the local level to coordinate the spring work campaign.

Farmers will also be able to purchase up to 150 tons of fertilizers at a reduced price through Kapu company.
