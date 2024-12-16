17:39
Zhalyn Zheenaliev announces significant inflow of direct investment into country

The inflow of direct investment coming into Kyrgyzstan has increased significantly. Zhalyn Zheenaliev, Director of the National Investment Agency, reported.

According to him, investments have always been and remain a key factor in the development of the national economy.

«We understand that creating a favorable investment climate requires consistent and comprehensive measures from us. The Kyrgyz Republic demonstrates sustainable growth in all sectors of the economy. There is a significant increase in foreign direct investment, which indicates an increase in the country’s attractiveness for investors,» Zhalyn Zheenaliev said.

He added that GDP amounted to $12.6 billion, and the growth rate — 9.6 percent for 10 months of 2024. The authorities of the republic are actively working to improve the business climate and create favorable conditions for investment.

Zhalyn Zheenaliev also noted that it is necessary not only to increase the volume of investments, but also to ensure their sustainability.
