11:50
USD 87.00
EUR 91.29
RUB 0.84
English

First train departs from Bishkek to Moscow

The first passenger train departed from Bishkek for Moscow on December 18. The railroad traffic between the capitals of Russia and Kyrgyzstan resumed after a long break.

«The first passenger train in 4.5 years departed on December 18 from Bishkek to Moscow at 8 p.m. (local time). The train consists of 10 cars with reserved seats and compartment cars. All tickets are sold out, which was expected, as this is the first train for several years,» Russian Railways said.

Trains from Bishkek will depart every Wednesday and Saturday, and arrive in Moscow — on Saturday and Tuesday. In the opposite direction, trains will depart on Sundays and Wednesdays and arrive in the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Trains will arrive at Paveletsky station in Moscow, earlier they arrived at Kazansky station. The cost of a ticket is from 11,000 soms.
link: https://24.kg./english/314684/
views: 153
Print
Related
Rail freight transportation amounted to 7.2 million tons in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan pavilion opened at VDNKh in Moscow
Bishkek — Moscow train to start running from December 18
Bishkek-Moscow passenger train may start running in 2025
President Sadyr Japarov travels to Balykchi by train
Bishkek - Balykchy train to start running from June 14
Sadyr Japarov to take part in Victory Parade and EAEU summit in Moscow
President Sadyr Japarov to attend Victory Parade in Moscow
Transport Ministry plans to launch high-speed Bishkek – Karakol train
Train hits and kills woman in Bishkek
Popular
Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman
19 December, Thursday
11:32
Qatar Foundation donates desks and chairs to schools in Kyrgyzstan Qatar Foundation donates desks and chairs to schools in...
11:20
Bishkek to host concert of Iranian traditional music
11:09
SCNS returns 59 hectares of apple orchard in Talas region to state
11:05
Association of Paralegals established in Kyrgyzstan
10:46
Vietnamese companies to reconstruct Bishkek wastewater treatment facilities