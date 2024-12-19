First train departs from Bishkek to Moscow

The first passenger train departed from Bishkek for Moscow on December 18. The railroad traffic between the capitals of Russia and Kyrgyzstan resumed after a long break.

«The first passenger train in 4.5 years departed on December 18 from Bishkek to Moscow at 8 p.m. (local time). The train consists of 10 cars with reserved seats and compartment cars. All tickets are sold out, which was expected, as this is the first train for several years,» Russian Railways said.

Trains from Bishkek will depart every Wednesday and Saturday, and arrive in Moscow — on Saturday and Tuesday. In the opposite direction, trains will depart on Sundays and Wednesdays and arrive in the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Trains will arrive at Paveletsky station in Moscow, earlier they arrived at Kazansky station. The cost of a ticket is from 11,000 soms.