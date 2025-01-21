15:06
Experts name highest paid professional field in Kyrgyzstan

Experts of HeadHunter Kyrgyzstan platform studied the labor market of Kyrgyzstan in 2024 and found out that the median offered salary in the country amounted to 42,000 soms. This is 17 percent higher than in 2023.

The median salary remains a more objective indicator than average earnings, as it reflects the income level that half of workers receive, the statement says.

Top and middle management continues to be the highest-paid professional field with a median salary of 65,616 soms, up 2 percent from a year earlier. This indicates a stable position of managers in the economy, experts believe.

The construction and real estate sector showed a significant increase in median salary — by 28 percent, reaching 52,341 soms. This may be due to increased investment in infrastructure projects and demand for specialists.

Automotive business and information technology show a significant increase in salaries (22 percent and 23 percent, respectively), which indicates a high demand for professionals in these fields.

Strategy, investment, consulting is the only area with negative growth (-1 percent), which may indicate stabilization or saturation of the labor market in this segment.

Security showed the highest salary growth (47 percent), reaching 32,922. This may be due to an increased demand for security in the face of current economic or social changes.

The median salary is when half of the people earn less than this amount and the other half earn more. The median salary reflects the amount of money that an average citizen receives. Therefore, it is considered to be a more correct indicator of the well-being of citizens than the average salary (calculated as an arithmetic mean).
