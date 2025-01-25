20:37
Large fire breaks out in mosque in Sokuluk

A large fire broke out in a mosque in Sokuluk yesterday evening. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Having received a message about the fire, four fire crews began extinguishing it at 8.15 p.m. An operational group, water trucks, two Interior Ministry crews and an ambulance team were sent to the scene,» the ministry noted.

The fire was completely extinguished at 3 a.m. About 900 square meters of the area burned. There were no casualties. The cause of the fire is being established.
