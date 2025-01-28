19:42
Six monkeys and a kangaroo killed in fire in Bishkek zoo

A fire broke out in one of the zoos in Bishkek, resulting in the death of animals. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The fire occurred today, January 28, early in the morning on the territory of the rehabilitation zoo in the Oktyabrsky district of the capital. A 10-square-meter enclosure made of a shipping container and lined with wood caught fire. The fire was completely extinguished at 8.05 a.m.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations added that an investigation is being conducted into the fire, its cause is being established.
